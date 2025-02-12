Trending News + Weather (Wednesday, February 12, 2025)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER: Mostly sunny and cold. Daytime highs in the -0s and 0s on the Hi-Line and upper 0s and lower 10s in central Montana. Stronger southwest winds this afternoon sustained at 10-25 mph gusting as high as 35 mph. Blowing and drifting snow possible for the Rocky Mountain and from Great Falls to Lewistown.

MT DOJ updates Sexual or Violent Offender registry. Click here.

Suspect charged for break-in and fire at Ulm store. Click here.

Wyoming mom shoots her four daughters. Click here.

Firefighters rescue dog that fell through ice. Click here.

32 dogs seized in animal cruelty case in Lewis & Clark County. Click here.

Great Falls Animal Shelter has temporarily relocated. Click here.

Coming up: A fundraiser to support Sugar Short Round Dance. Click here.

COMING UP:

FUNDRAISER FOR DELASALLE SCHOOL

2nd Annual-Valentine's Day-Prime Rib Meal & Auction, February 12th at 6:00PM; De La Salle School gym. Tickets can be purchased at the front office at De La Salle Blackfeet School. Please pay for your meal asap to secure your seat. No ticket sales at the door this year. All proceeds go to the fundraising efforts for the 8th grade Chicago Trip. For more information call 406-338-5290.

INDIAN MARKET

The 2025 Round Dance Committee will host a Midwinter Indian Market on Saturday, February 15 from 11am to 5pm at Knights Of Columbus (906 Central Avenue West) in Great Falls. There will be numerous vendors, a silent auction, 50/50 raffle, bake sale, more.

