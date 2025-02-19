Trending News + Weather (Wednesday, February 19, 2025)

Record cold Wednesday morning, warmer temperatures ahead- Wednesday, February 19

Wishing everyone a good Wednesday! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER: Frigid morning with temperatures in the -30s, -20s, and -10s in north central Montana and -0s and 0s in the Helena area. Wind chills are in the -50s, -40s, and -30s. Temperatures will slowly warm today with daytime highs in the -0s on the Hi-Line, 0s and 10s in central Montana, and 10s and 20s in the Helena area. There will be increasing clouds as a warm front slowly pushes from east to west across the area. Light snow showers are possible in the Helena area tonight.



TRENDING TODAY



BACKCOUNTRY FILM FESTIVAL

Presented by Winter Wildlands Alliance, features 11 inspiring films and celebrates human-powered recreation and wild winters. Friday, February 21, 2025 at Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center, 4201 Giant Springs Road, Great Falls. Doors open at 5:45 pm and films begin at 6:15. Tickets at door or online at wildmontana.org/irc/bcff. Adults $15, children 12 and under free.

FIRST PEOPLES BUFFALO JUMP

On Saturday, February 22, First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park will host an event for participants to learn about pictographs and petroglyphs. The guided rock art hike begins at 10am and runs through noon. Call 406-866-2217 to reserve a spot; cost is $4 per person. First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park is 3.5 miles north of Ulm, just off Interstate 15 at Exit 270.

