Trending News + Weather (Wednesday, February 5, 2025)

WEATHER: Snow showers tapering off by the afternoon. Not as cold with daytime highs in the -0s for the Rocky Mountain Front, 0s across north central Montana, and low to mid 10s in the Helena area. Skies will clear out by the evening.

'Major accident' reported between Browning and Cut Bank.

Iconic Great Falls sign company for sale.

Fergus County crews work to keep roads clear during snow storms.

Great Falls road closed due to 'severe icing issues'.

Smoked BBQ in Great Falls earns high praise.

COMING UP: FREE HELENA CONCERT - Interesting combinations of flutes, cello, piano, guitar and clarinet will delight young and old music lovers! Performers include private music students who have received Helena Music Teacher scholarships to attend summer music camps in past years, along with a few members of HMTA. Free event with refreshments to follow, but donations to the scholarship fund are welcome. Saturday, February 8, 2025, at 7PM at Covenant United Methodist Church, 2330 E. Broadway, Helena. helenamta.org

