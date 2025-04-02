Trending News (Wednesday, April 2, 2025)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

Great Falls woman helps businesses hit by grafitti. Click here.

Great Falls native helps create magical moment for child during Disney vacation. Click here.

Montana Senate bars Ellsworth from floor for life, removes him from committees. Click here.

Firekeeper Alliance fights Blackfeet suicide rates with heavy metal music. Click here.

2 people dead in Gallatin County crash. Click here.

Pinwheels highlight National Child Abuse Prevention Month. Click here.

COMING UP:

SCOTTISH RITE FUNDRAISER

Join us for the 2025 Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser on April 3 to benefit the Scottish Rite Childhood Language Disorders Clinic. The fundraiser will include a silent auction and a raffle for a $3000 travel voucher (or cash). Dinner tickets are $15, children 6 and under are free. Travel Raffle tickets are $20. Both dinner and raffle tickets are available at the door the night of the event, or they can be purchased at the clinic anytime before the event. The dinner is held in the basement of the Scottish Rite (1304 13th Street South, Great Falls). Click here for more information, or call 406-727-1088.

