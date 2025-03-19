Trending News (Wednesday, March 19, 2025)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER: Abundant sunshine. Very breezy with sustained winds at 10 to 25 mph and gusts over 30 mph. Daytime highs in the mid to upper 40s and lower 50s.

COMING UP:

TOY & TRAIN SHOW

Check out the 39th annual Toy & Train Show on March 21st and 22nd at the Trades & Industry Building of Montana ExpoPark. Admission is $5 per person; $15 for the entire family. Friday from 9am-5pm, and Saturday from 9am-4pm. Buy - Sell - Trade toys of all kinds. Featuring Toy Farmer & The Williams Brothers' "Big Bud." For more information, call 406-590-3965.

INDIAN TACOS

Little Shell Powwow Commitee is having an Indian Taco Fundraiser March 22, from 11am to 6pm. Includes Bake sale, silent auction and of course, FOOD!! at Knights Of Columbus at 906 Central Avenue West. For more information, call Alisa at 406-868-7980.

