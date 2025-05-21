Trending News (Wednesday, May 21, 2025)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER: Increasing clouds. A brief shower or two during the afternoon. Daytime highs in the upper 50s and low to mid 60s. A bit breezy with sustained west-southwest winds between 10 and 20 mph.

Why stretching is essential at any age for mobility and pain prevention. Click here.

Addressing the childcare shortage in Great Falls. Click here.

Suspect charged with stealing from Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center. Click here.

Cirque Italia leaves Great Falls ahead of schedule. Click here.

‘A Bright Light’ - friends and clients remember tattoo artist Sarah Bailey. Click here.

COMING UP:

FIVE GUYS COMMUNITY NIGHT

The Black Eagle-Assinniboine Chapter will be sponsoring a Five Guys Community Event located at 2104 10th Avenue South on Thursday, May 22 from 5pm-7pm. All proceeds will be used to help purchase headstones for unmarked veteran's graves at Highland Cemetery in the old veteran's section. For more information, please contact Selene Thomas at 406-868-1007.

E-WASTE RECYCLING

The Conrad Community Center (311 S. Virginia) will host an E-Waste Recycling Event on Friday, May 23, from 8 AM to 4 PM. Computers, printers, office equipment, flatscreen TVs. absolutely no CRT TVs (old, big bodied TVs). Call with questions - Carey Monahan 406-289-0990.

For Behind The Scenes, Follow Montana This Morning on Instagram - click here!