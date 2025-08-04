Coming up: free 'Movie in the Park' (August 15, 2025)

Great Falls Park & Recreation and the Gibson Park Snack Shack will host a “Movie in the Park” on Friday, August 15 (weather permitting).

The movie is "How to Train Your Dragon," and it will be in Gibson Park near the bandshell.

The event is free, so grab the lawn chairs or a blanket and take the family to the park for an evening under the stars.

Face painting will be from 6:30pm - 8:30pm and they plan to start the movie by 8:45pm.

MORE UPCOMING EVENTS

FUNFEST

The annual Lion’s Family FunFest will be on Saturday, August 9, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Lions Park (10th Avenue South and 27th Street). The event is being hosted by the Great Falls Lions Clubs and Great Falls Park and Recreation. The event is FREE to all participants thanks to the generosity of the Lions Clubs in Great Falls (Great Falls Lions Club and Sunrise Lions) and numerous local donors. It is the perfect event for families, neighbors, and friends to gather for a day filled with fun, food, entertainment, and celebration, with a special appearance by Louie the Lion, the Lions Club mascot.

MAMMOTH HUNT

People can experience what it’s like to throw atlatls and tomahawks and to shoot primitive bows and arrows during the annual Mammoth Hunt event at First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park. The free event takes place on Saturday, August 9, and Sunday, August 10, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, click here. First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park is 3.5 miles north of Ulm, just off Interstate 15 at Exit 270.