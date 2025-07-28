Coming up: Lion’s Family FunFest in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — The annual Lion’s Family FunFest will be on Saturday, August 9, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Lions Park, located at 10th Avenue South and 27th Street.

The event is hosted by the Great Falls Lions Clubs and Great Falls Park & Recreation.

The event is free to all participants thanks to the Lions Clubs in Great Falls (Great Falls Lions Club and Sunrise Lions) and numerous donors.

There will be fun, food, entertainment, and celebration, with a special appearance by Louie the Lion, the Lions Club mascot.

Activities will include:



Music by DJ Jim Sargent

Children’s Games and Activities

Prizes for every child

Three Jolly Jumpers

Drawings

Play Structure and Tots Play Structure

Climbing Rock

Giveaways include bicycles, tricycles, scooters, various sporting equipment such as footballs and soccer balls, and other miscellaneous items.

There will also be food and beverages available for purchase.

For more information, call the Park & Recreation Office at 406-771-1265.