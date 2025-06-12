Great Falls Electric ready for semi-finals

GREAT FALLS — Twenty-five wins and just three losses - that's the current record of the Western Conference champion Great Falls Electric professional basketball team, as the group is set to begin a semifinal series Thursday night against back-to-back league champion Potawatomi of Shawnee, Oklahoma.

Amid a seven-game winning streak, Great Falls has swept both playoff series in The Basketball League 2-0 over Seattle and San Diego respectively.

Success is something the Electric have gotten used to this season, with a 12-0 start putting them on the map as a contender in just the franchise’s second season.

Star players Kierre “KD” Moore and Lyle Hexom have been sparking the Electric, as both are averaging over 20 points per game.

Additionally, former Los Angeles Laker Robert Upshaw was added to the team and has contributed five double-double performances in just eight games.

Only four more games are needed for Great Falls to win a league championship, and the first in this new best-of-three series against Potawatomi tips off at 7 p.m. Thursday.

The game will be played at University of Providence’s McLaughlin Center, with the next two -- if necessary -- being on the road.