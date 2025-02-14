GREAT FALLS — The 2025 Montana State Swim Meet officially kicks off this weekend at Great Falls High School, marking another year for the beloved venue that has hosted the event for the majority of the time since 1981. A total of 22 teams have traveled to compete.

Montana state swim meet underway in Great Falls

Event staff are eager for the competition and committed to ensuring everything runs smoothly. "We're all really fired up," one coach shared while preparations continued.

Pool Manager, Bob Stingley detailed the steps taken to prepare for the meet, highlighting recent improvements to the facility. He says the pool liner was repainted, and the pipes have been closely monitored to prevent any issues.

With colder weather approaching, he emphasized the need for caution. “We always hate to have cold weather, but it never fails. We check everything about ten times a day to make sure it’s ready.”

To enhance performance, the pool temperature is adjusted from a comfortable 85 degrees down to 78 degrees. This cooler setting helps swimmers maintain their stamina as they compete. In addition, the venue is decorated with team banners and record boards, creating an inspiring atmosphere for athletes.

Coaches have been focusing on fostering a positive mindset among their swimmers in preparation for championship races. “We’ve really been talking about thinking positive, setting goals for yourself, and reminding the athletes that they deserve to swim fast and have a great state championship,” one coach explained.

Discussions about relocating the state meet to the Scheels Aim High Center were ultimately abandoned due to the facility’s inability to accommodate a regulation-sized pool. “For us, it doesn't make sense to have it there. This facility is ours, it's free, and we can host everyone comfortably,” Stingley added.

The seating capacity at Great Falls High accommodates up to 300 spectators, with a big-screen broadcast available in the basketball fieldhouse, bringing total viewing attendance to around 3,000.

The competition kicked off with the 500 freestyle prelims scheduled for Thursday at 4 PM.

Friday will feature 20 preliminary events throughout the day, while Saturday will showcase 22 championship events, culminating a spectacular weekend of swimming.

