Trending News (Monday, June 02, 2025)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:
WEATHER: Scattered showers, with a steadier rain over Fergus county. Cooler with daytime highs in the 50s to around 60 degrees. Skies will gradually clear this evening into the overnight hours.
TRENDING TODAY:
2 more suspects charged with homicide for stabbing death in Billings. Click here.
Montana Ag Network: wildlife manager shares experiences in book. Click here.
Watch for wildlife on the roads. Click here.
For Behind The Scenes, Follow Montana This Morning on Instagram - click here!
GFHS and CMR graduation (2025). Click here.
Electric City Water Park and neighborhood pools opening soon. Click here.
