A very "un-July-like" day of weather across parts of Montana, with high temperatures mostly in the 50s and lower 60s, and plenty of much-needed rain.

Erik Johnson reports - watch:

A wet and chilly day in Montana!

Patchy fog and low clouds will be possible into Wednesday morning due to some leftover low-level moisture. However, we will get some sunshine in later in the day. Daytime highs will reach the upper 60s and lower 70s.