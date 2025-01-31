'Snow-cast' for the week ahead

Significant drop in temps this weekend and some mountain snow- Friday, January 31

Fresh powder! Finally, a good storm is on the way for parts of Montana! An incoming atmospheric river combined with an arctic air mass moving in is set to bring significant snowfall to Montana's mountains and ski areas over the next week.

Snow will mainly impact areas along and west of the Divide this weekend, before pushing into areas east of the Divide Sunday night into next week. Here’s what I expect to fall through Tuesday, with even more snow coming in beyond that.