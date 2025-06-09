Trending News (Monday, June 9, 2025)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER:

Haze slowly clearing out throughout the morning. Hot and sunny with temperatures into the low to mid 90s.

TRENDING TODAY:

Young man dies in rollover crash in Broadwater County. Click here.

Missing/Endangered Person Alert for Toole County man. Click here.

Person dies in Glacier National Park. Click here.

Change of command for the Montana National Guard. Click here.

Valley View Elementary School counselor celebrated as he retires. Click here.

COMING UP:

ROLLER SKATING

Wheels Of Thunder from June 10 through June 13. Noon to 4pm. 25.00 per day or 100.00 for all four days. Snack and beverage provided. Play roller skating games, Arcade, and crafts! Located at 1609 12th Avenue North. For more information, call 406-866-0850.

GARDEN SHOW

National Garden Clubs, Montana Federation of Garden Clubs, District 5 welcomes you to a NGC Small Standard Patriotic Flower Show. It will be held at the Do Bar, 1800 Third Street NW in Great Falls. Free Admission, June 11, 9:30 -1:00 entries accepted, 2:30 Judging, 5-7pm open for public viewing. June 12, 11-5, open for public viewing. 5:30 -7 pm pickup entries. For more info, 406-868-2973. If calling please leave a message or text.

BELT RODEO

Join in the fun on Father’s Day weekend. Belt Rodeo Arena located at Belt City Park. Saturday June 14, 2025 6:00pm / Sunday June 15, 2025 2:00pm. Click here for more information.