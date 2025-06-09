Valley View Elementary School counselor celebrated as he retires

GREAT FALLS — GREAT FALLS — As the school year wraps up, the halls of Valley View Elementary School burst with the joyful energy of children eagerly rushing out, welcoming the freedom of summer break. But amid the excitement lies a bittersweet moment for the school, as some beloved educators prepare to say goodbye.

Among those departing is Counselor Carey Hamrick, a cherished member of the Valley View family for nearly two decades.

Watch the video:

Counselor celebrated at Valley View Elementary School

A retirement ceremony held in his honor celebrated his long-standing dedication and the profound impact he’s made on students and staff alike.

“We watched out for each other. We supported each other as we were,” reflected Hamrick, speaking on the strong bonds built over the years.

Known for his solid, dependable nature and deep care for others, Hamrick leaves behind a remarkable legacy.

“He’s the most caring person I’ve ever met,” said Valley View’s former principal, Rachel Cutler. “He’s been a driving force in so many ways.

One of Hamrick’s signature contributions was introducing organized competitive jump roping to Valley View, a program that sent numerous students to national competitions.

“All because he’s passionate about it and students really love it,” noted Cutler.

MTN News

Hamrick’s family shares in the pride and joy of his accomplishments.

“He means the world to me. I love him a lot,” said Nathaniel, one of Carey’s sons.

A former military man, Hamrick dedicated his career to fostering a supportive environment for children. Though retiring is a difficult decision, he looks back without regrets.

“I will miss a lot of things about this profession. Every day was a great day,” he said.

MTN News

Retirement promises new adventures, with travel plans taking Hamrick and his family as far as West Virginia and beyond.

“I’m really excited to spend time with him,” said Caleb, another of Carey’s sons.

“I’m ready for change and to enjoy time with family,” added Hamrick.

While Carey Hamrick embarks on this new chapter, the imprint he leaves on Valley View Elementary is significant — a legacy that will be hard to forget.

