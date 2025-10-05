MISSOULA — If you’re looking for a podcast to listen to on your next road trip - we found one. It’s called “Tooth and Claw” and was created by a wildlife biologist from Missoula who examines animal attacks on humans — why they happen and how to prevent them. And although the subject matter can be intense, the conversations are helping to educate hikers, campers, and hunters about how to safely co-exist with wildlife.

Jill Valley reports - watch the video:

Wildlife biologist hosts 'Tooth & Claw' podcast

Click here to visit the podcast site.