Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsMontana and Regional News

Actions

Wildlife biologist hosts 'Tooth & Claw' podcast

Posted
and last updated

MISSOULA — If you’re looking for a podcast to listen to on your next road trip - we found one. It’s called “Tooth and Claw” and was created by a wildlife biologist from Missoula who examines animal attacks on humans — why they happen and how to prevent them. And although the subject matter can be intense, the conversations are helping to educate hikers, campers, and hunters about how to safely co-exist with wildlife.

Jill Valley reports - watch the video:

Wildlife biologist hosts 'Tooth & Claw' podcast

Click here to visit the podcast site.

TRENDING
Community rallies after cow hauler tips over Teen dies in three-vehicle crash in Stillwater County Tipis stolen from Great Falls schools (video) Obituary: Teri Marie Gates

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Contact Us

Get your FREE KRTV Streaming App