The Great Falls Animal Shelter in Great Falls presents Adoptable Pets Of The Week: Cara and Nessa!



Cara is a big, beautiful girl with an even bigger heart. At just over 4 years old, she greets her people with full-body wiggles, a bright smile, and a deep need to be close—because loving her humans is her favorite thing in the world.

She thrives as the center of attention, happiest in a home where she can soak up all the love, enjoy a quick game of fetch, and then settle in right beside you for quiet, cozy time.

On walks, Cara is reactive to other dogs—even at a distance—and her reactions can be intense. Because of this, she has not been introduced to other dogs in our care. She’ll need a confident, experienced handler who can manage her in public and continue her training journey.

The good news? Cara is responsive, walks well on leash, and is already starting to learn that she doesn’t need to react. With consistency and structure, she’s making progress every day.

She’s not a beginner dog—but for the right person, Cara will be an incredibly loyal, deeply devoted companion who loves with her whole heart.



Nessa is a chatty little soul with a big heart. A flame point beauty with plenty of opinions, she’ll greet you with soft purrs, gentle “hellos,” and a love for attention that never fades.

Though her world is growing dim from Progressive Retinal Atrophy, Nessa still finds joy in the little things—warm sunbeams, the sound of your voice, and the promise of a tasty treat (hand-fed, please). She may only see shadows, but she feels everything: kindness, comfort, and love.

With her sweet, quirky spirit and signature Siamese cattitude, Nessa is looking for her “seeing eye person”—someone who will guide her, cherish her, and adore her just as she is. In return, she’ll be your devoted companion, your purring shadow, and your daily reminder that love doesn’t need perfect vision to shine.



The Great Falls Animal Shelter is at 1010 25th Avenue NE. For more information, call 406-454-2276, or click here to visit the website.