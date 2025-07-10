Trending News (Thursday, July 10, 2025)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER: Mostly sunny, with increasing clouds and a few scattered showers in the afternoon and evening. Breezy with sustained winds between 15 and 30 mph gusting as high as 40 mph across the plains and up to 50 mph for the Rocky Mountain Front. While temperatures are going to be a bit cooler, any spark will spread quickly today with the stronger winds. Daytime highs in the upper 70s and low to mid 80s.

TRENDING TODAY:

COMING UP:

DRIVE THE BUS

Big Sky Bus Lines is inviting people to drive a school bus on Saturday July 12, from 9am- 3pm. We want to allow them to experience what it is like to put any fears of driving a large vehicle to rest. For them to feel comfortable and know they can drive a bus and hopefully will want to drive during the school year. Location for the event is Big Sky Bus Lines at 2920 15th St NE in Black Eagle. For more information, call 406-454-1283.

GREAT FALLS BIKE RODEO

Uptown Optimist Club will host a bike rodeo on Saturday, July 12, from 9 am to 2 pm at the Montana ExpoPark. Bike and helmet giveaways, on-site bike repairs, safety demonstrations and competitions. Email uptownoptimistpresident@gmail.com for more information.

HOBSON FUN DAY

The town of Hobson will host its annual Fun Day on Saturday, July 12. Breakfast 7-10 am at Hobson Fire dept; Fun run/walk 7:00 am; Soap Box Derby 10:00 am; Challenge race; Parade noon; Cornhole tourney 2 pm; Games 3 legged races, sack races, and tug of war; Street dance with the SIGHTLINER’S 8-12 pm ( bring a chair); Craft and food vendors; Dunking; Face painting, dunking booth, petting zoo. Classic cars and antique tractors 50/50 sales. For more information, click here, or call Faith at 406-423-5403, or Martie at 406-423-5575.