Fort Benton man receives Governor's Veteran Commendation

FORT BENTON — Governor Gianforte came to Fort Benton to celebrate one veteran who goes above and beyond for those around him.

At the Fort Benton Veteran’s Memorial, there are names of services members. One of these names is William Paris.

Paris said, “I've done, 14.5 years, in the military.”

However, his service didn’t stop there, as he continues to serve his community in Fort Benton. He does this by taking part in Meals on Wheels, bringing groceries to neighbors, and helping other veterans around the house.

Paris said, “It makes me happy to help others.”

Paris was honored Wednesday morning with the 2024 Montana Governor’s Veteran Commendation.

So invested in others, he was not sure at first he could take off work to make it.

Paris was nominated by the veteran community, and American Legion Department Commander Kim Kay Carol Mccarty Martin says it was a long time coming.

Mccarty Martin said, “He definitely deserved it for as much as he does for the community.”

She feels lucky to know Paris: “These are the people we rely on in the American Legion to to get the word out that veterans are here to help other veterans.”

As for Paris, he doesn’t plan on taking a day off.

Paris said, “[I’ll] Probably just go on with my day and do Meals on Wheels after this.”