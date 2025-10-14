Celebration honors Elouise Cobell on Indigenous Peoples Day

BOZEMAN — Crowds gathered Monday at Montana State University’s American Indian Hall to celebrate Indigenous Peoples Day and honor a woman regarded as a trailblazer in the Native American community — Elouise P. Cobell.

For many, her name is well known.

“She not only proved to Native youth but to everyone that no matter who you are, you can stand up for what’s right,” said Ella Wetsit, a senior at Montana State University.

Cassidy Powers reports - watch the video:

MSU unveils garden arbor honoring Indigenous Rights Pioneer Elouise Cobell

If Cobell’s story is unfamiliar, Wetsit explained her legacy.

“She filed one of the largest lawsuits ever against the United States government,” Wetsit said.

Born on the Blackfeet Reservation in Montana and also known as “Yellow Bird Woman,” Cobell was a pioneering activist and banker. She led the largest class-action lawsuit in U.S. history, resulting in a $3.4 billion settlement over federal mismanagement of Native trust funds. She used the settlement to establish the Cobell Education Scholarship Fund for Native American youth and founded the first Native-owned national bank.

For Wetsit — a member of the Cowlitz Tribe — Cobell has been a profound inspiration.

“It’s opened so many doors for Native students to be able to continue their higher education and to have that funding and more support,” she said.

On October 13, Montana State University marked Indigenous Peoples Day with the unveiling of the Elouise Cobell Garden Arbor at the American Indian Hall.

The ceremony featured several speakers, including Montana State University President Dr. Brock Tessman, Native American Studies Department Head Dr. Meredith Hecker, student representatives, architects, and contractors involved in the project — among them Jake Berger of Blanton Contracting.

“Just wonderful to see it all come together for such a good user group. The Buffalo Nations people were integral in the design,” Berger said.

Berger explained that all materials for the garden were sourced from within Montana — including 160 tons of Deep Creek boulders from northern Montana, structural steel from Bozeman, and lumber from the Bitterroot Valley.

“It’s really beautiful and I love the garden,” Wetsit said. “Based on all the different plants we have, being able to pick things and make teas.”

After the speeches, attendees stepped outside to admire the arbor. The grounds were blessed, indigenous people were honored, and Elouise Cobell was remembered.

“To be able to recognize her and her movement and the doors that she opened not only for our generation but for the ones coming up — it’s a big deal,” Wetsit said.

