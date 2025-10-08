Free events planned in Great Falls to celebrate Indigenous Peoples Day

There are several free events coming up in Great Falls to celebrate Indigenous Peoples Day.

Friday, October 10: Native American Fashion Show at Heritage Hall (Great Falls College, 2100 16th Avenue South). Event is from 6pm to 8pm and will feature several designers, including Rebekah Jarvey, Belinda Bullshoe, Brocade Black Eagle, Gina Still Smoking, and more.

Saturday, October 11: There will be a Round Dance at Paris Gibson Education Center (2400 Central Avenue) from noon until 4pm. It will feature traditional games, war cry contest, best-dressed auntie and uncle contest, kids crafts, and more. There will also be craft vendors and concessions available.

Sunday, October 12: Soup & Story at the Great Falls Public Library (301 Second Avenue North) from 1pm to 6pm. The event will feature Native stories, traditional games, crafts, and other activities.

Monday, August 13: Heritage Hall at Great Falls College will host a free feed and a fry bread contest. Guest speakers will include Dr. Lanny Real Bird, Leon Rattler, Natasha Hall, and Jill Falcon Ramaker.

All of the events are free to attend and open to everyone.

For more information, call Priscilla at 406-799-4540 or Alisa at 406-868-7980.

Indigenous Peoples Day is observed in Montana on the second Monday of each October, in accordance with a bill that was signed into law by Governor Greg Gianforte earlier this year.