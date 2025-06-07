Cancer center opens in Lewistown

LEWISTOWN — Central Montana Medical Center (CMMC) has unveiled a new 16,700-square-foot cancer center, a milestone made possible by a $9 million grant from The Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust, along with significant donations from local philanthropists.

Patients and providers talk about the new facility - watch:

Central Montana Medical Center opens cancer center

The new Helmsley Cancer Center is set to transform cancer care in rural central Montana by offering comprehensive radiation oncology services alongside existing medical and surgical oncology.

Previously, patients in the region faced long, often difficult journeys to access radiation treatment, impacting both their care plans and outcomes.

“People were having to drive our two hours to Billings and even further to receive care. Now, that same care that they could get in Billings is now going to be here at home in Lewistown,” says Walter Panzirer, a trustee with the Helmsley Foundation.

Now, with the opening of this facility — the only comprehensive cancer center within a 100-mile radius — those barriers are removed, providing equitable, accessible care closer to home.

“Our dedicated Cancer Care team at CMMC administers more than 2,000 infusion treatments each year,” said Cody Langbehn, CEO of CMMC. “As patient needs have grown, so have our services. The Helmsley Cancer Center enables us to serve even more patients by expanding access to both medical and radiation oncology, supporting our rural communities in a meaningful way.”

The project, completed in June 2025, cost $19.5 million in total. Beyond the Helmsley Charitable Trust’s generous $9 million grant, notable contributions include over $3.35 million from Norm Asbjornson and $1 million from Larry and Kathleen Carrell.

Community support was broad and vital, with more than 840 households and businesses contributing.

MTN News

The new facility is seamlessly connected to the hospital, featuring the region’s only medical linear accelerator for precise and efficient radiation therapy.

The design emphasizes patient comfort, with large windows offering scenic views of nearby mountain ranges in infusion and treatment areas.

Additional upgrades include a CT Simulator, a centralized registration desk, more infusion chairs with massage features, and four clinic exam rooms for oncology appointments.

Construction began in fall 2023, culminating in this cutting-edge resource for central Montana. With this center, CMMC continues to uphold its commitment to delivering advanced healthcare services and improving outcomes for cancer patients in rural communities.