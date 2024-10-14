1 person dead, 1 injured in Custer County crash

GREAT FALLS — One person died and another was injured in a one-vehicle crash in Custer County on Sunday, October 13, 2024.

It happened at about 2:25 p.m. near the intersection of Signal Butte Road and Love Street on the southeast side of Miles City.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the two people were riding in a Ford F150 pickup truck when it began to fish-tail.

The truck went off the right side of the road which caused it to roll, coming to rest on the driver's side.

Neither occupant was wearing a seatbelt, according to the MHP.



The driver, a 51-year old man from Hays, died at the scene.

His name has not yet been released.

The passenger, a 34-year old man from Miles City, was taken to Intermountain Health Holy Rosary Hospital in Miles City.

MTN News

The nature and severity of his injuries has not been disclosed.

According to the MHP, speed was a factor in the crash; alcohol and/or drugs are not suspected.

We will update you if we get more information.