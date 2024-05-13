1 person dead, 1 injured in Deer Lodge County crash

GREAT FALLS — A woman died and a man was injured in a one-vehicle crash in Deer Lodge County on Friday, May 10, 2024.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Interstate 90 East, north of Warm Springs, at 12:36 p.m. on Friday.

The 47-year-old woman was driving with a 25-year-old male passenger, both of Payson, Arizona.

The MHP crash report says the woman was westbound when her vehicle went halfway into the median around mile marker 201.

She tried to correct and lost control, causing the vehicle to slide sideways across both lanes of traffic before going off the right side of the interstate.

The woman and man were both thrown from the vehicle as it rolled several times, sliding down an embankment and into a ditch, according to the MHP report.

According to the MHP, neither person was wearing a seatbelt. Alcohol, drugs, and/or speed were not factors in the crash.

Both occupants were taken to a hospital where the woman was later declared dead. Her name has not been released.

No information was released about the extent of the man's injuries.

We will update you if we get more information.