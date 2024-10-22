1 person dead, 2 injured in Flathead County collision

GREAT FALLS — One person died and two people were injured in a three-vehicle crash in Flathead County on Tuesday, October 22, 2024.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, it happened at about 7:25 a.m. near the intersection of US Highway 2 and Hodgson Road, just southwest of Columbia Falls.

The vehicles and people involved in the collision were a Chevy Sonic driven by a 68-year old man from Columbia Falls; an Acura MDX driven by a 46-year old man (no home town provided); and a Chevy Silverado driven by an 82-year old man from Kalispell.

The MHP report says the Sonic was eastbound on Brunner Road when it pulled out into traffic turning left on to US Highway 2. The Chevy was hit by the Acura in the intersection; the Acura came to rest in the road, where it was hit by the Silverado.

The driver of the Chevy Sonic died at the scene; his name has not yet been released.



The drivers of the other two vehicles were taken to Logan Health; the nature and severity of their injuries has not been disclosed.

All three drivers were wearing seatbelts, and were the only occupants of their respective vehicles.

The MHP says that alcohol, drugs, and/or speed were not factors in the crash.