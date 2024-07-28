Watch Now
1 person dead, 7 injured in Big Horn County crash

GREAT FALLS — One person died and seven people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Big Horn County on Friday, July 26, 2024.

It happened at about 2:15 p.m. near mile marker 38 along US Highway 212.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the vehicles and occupants were:

Hyundai Sonata

  • 21-year old male driver from Busby
  • 20-year old male from Lame Deer
  • 2-year old female

The two adults were wearing seatbelts; the MHP report does not state whether the child was properly restrained.

Jeep Grand Cherokee

  • 28-year old male driver from South Dakota
  • 34-year old female from South Dakota
  • 24-year old male from South Dakoa
  • 23-year old female
  • 25-year old male

All occupants of the Jeep were wearing seatbelts.

The MHP report says that the Sonata was eastbound and attempted to pass a commercial vehicle in a no-passing zone. The Sonata collided head-on with the Jeep in the westbound lane.

Both vehicles overturned, and the Jeep caught fire.

The driver of the Sonata died at the scene; his name has not been released.

The seven other people were taken to a medical facility in Lame Deer, two of them with life-threatening injuries.

According to the MHP, speed was a factor in the collision; alcohol and/or drugs were not factors.

