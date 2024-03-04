1 person dead in rollover crash in Lincoln County

GREAT FALLS — A man died in a one-vehicle rollover crash in Lincoln County on Monday, March 4, 2024. It happened along US Highway 93 near the community of Trego just after 9 a.m.
- Recent Obituaries | A Waiting Child
- MT woman charged with homicide
- 'Feasting in The Falls' is underway
- Polejewski charged in Great Falls
According to the Montana Highway Patrol, a Toyota 4Runner with two occupants was heading south when the driver, a 50-year old man from Eureka, lost control of the vehicle.
The driver over-corrected, causing the vehicle to go off the road and roll.
The 56-year old male passenger from Rexford died at the scene; he was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the MHP.
The driver of the vehicle was not injured; he was wearing a seatbelt.
The MHP reports that the road was "wet/slushy" at the time of the crash.
Alcohol, drugs, and speed were not factors in the crash.
The name of the man who died has not yet been released.