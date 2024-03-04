Watch Now
1 person dead in rollover crash in Lincoln County

Posted at 2:57 PM, Mar 04, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-04 17:21:02-05

GREAT FALLS — A man died in a one-vehicle rollover crash in Lincoln County on Monday, March 4, 2024. It happened along US Highway 93 near the community of Trego just after 9 a.m.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, a Toyota 4Runner with two occupants was heading south when the driver, a 50-year old man from Eureka, lost control of the vehicle.

The driver over-corrected, causing the vehicle to go off the road and roll.

The 56-year old male passenger from Rexford died at the scene; he was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the MHP.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured; he was wearing a seatbelt.

The MHP reports that the road was "wet/slushy" at the time of the crash.

Alcohol, drugs, and speed were not factors in the crash.

The name of the man who died has not yet been released.

