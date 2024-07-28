1 person dead in Rosebud County crash

GREAT FALLS — One person died in a rollover crash in Rosebud County on Saturday, July 27, 2024.

It happened at about 2 a.m. near the intersection of Old Highway 10 and Schiffer Road.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, a 52-year old woman from Rosebud eastbound in a Ford Mustang and she drifted off to the right into a ditch.

She over-corrected and crossed the center line, and then over-corrected back toward the right.

The car began to skid and rotate, and then went off the road and rolled, landing at the bottom of a coulee.

The woman died at the scene; her name has not been released.

The MHP says the woman was not wearing seatbelt; alcohol and/drugs were not factors in the crash.