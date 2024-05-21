Watch Now
1 teen dead, 1 injured in Big Horn County crash

MTN News
Posted at 3:37 PM, May 21, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-21 17:38:12-04

GREAT FALLS — A young man died and young woman was injured in a one-vehicle rollover crash in Big Horn County on Saturday, May 18, 2024.

The crash happened at about 8:30 a.m. along Highway 384 near Hardin.

In a news release on Tuesday, May 21, the Montana Highway Patrol said that a 18-year-old man from Garryowen was driving a Dodge pickup truck when he drifted to the right and over-corrected, causing the vehicle to slide off the right side of the road.

The vehicle rolled over an embankment near mile marker 1.5 and came to a rest in the Bighorn River, according to the MHP.

The driver died at the scene; his name has not been released at this point.

The passenger - an 18-year old woman from Lodge Grass - reportedly only sustained minor injuries and did not require hospitalization.

According to the MHP, neither occupant was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The MHP crash report states that alcohol, drugs, and/or speed were not factors in the collision.

