Deadly crash in Polson; one person arrested

MISSOULA — One person died and another was injured in a head-on crash in Polson on Sunday, May 12, 2024.

The crash happened at about 3:45 p.m. on U.S. Highway 93 at the north end of the Armed Forces Bridge.

Polson Chief of Police George Simpson says the driver headed southbound — identified as Sarah Loschke — appears to have crossed into the northbound lane and hit an oncoming vehicle.

The driver of the northbound vehicle — identified as Arden Cowan — was killed in the crash.



Chief Simpson says the crash is being investigated, “and impairment is alleged to have been a contributing factor.”

Loschke was taken to a hospital and later arrested for on a pending charge of vehicular homicide while under the influence, according to a news release.

“While we are grateful for the swift response and help from all the first responders involved, we are saddened by the situation. Both the Cowan and Loschke families are in our prayers, Chief Simpson stated.