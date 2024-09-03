Driver dies after crash in Deer Lodge County

GREAT FALLS — A woman died following a one-vehicle crash near Anaconda on Saturday, August 31, 2024. The crash happened at around 3:20 p.m. along Montana Highway 48 between Anaconda and Warm Springs.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, a 36-year-old woman from Arkansas was driving east in a Honda Civic.

She reportedly tried to negotiate a right curve at mile marker 2, which is near Bowman Field. She went off the road to the left and over-corrected.

The car lost traction and slid off the road to the left and then overturned several times, coming to rest about 30 yards off the road.



The woman was taken to Community Hospital in Anaconda, where she later died from her injuries.

According to the MHP report, the woman was wearing her seat belt, and road conditions were dry at the time of the crash.

Drugs and speed are reportedly suspected as factors.

The name of the woman has not been released at this point; she was the only occupant of the car.

We will update you if we get more information.