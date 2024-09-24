Driver dies in crash near West Yellowstone

BOZEMAN — A West Yellowstone man died after crashing his truck north of West Yellowstone on Sunday, September 22, 2024.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the 41-year-old man was northbound in a Ford F-250 on NFS Route 986 from Highway 191.

At around 4:55 p.m., he reportedly failed to negotiate a right-hand curve and ran up a hill.

The truck went off the road, resulting in a rollover crash.



The man died at the scene; his name has not been released at this point.

MHP's fatality crash report states the man was not wearing a seatbelt, and alcohol and/or drugs are suspected as factors in the crash.

We will update you if we get more information.