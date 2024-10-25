Driver dies in one-vehicle crash in Valley County

GREAT FALLS — A man died in a one-vehicle crash in Valley County on Thursday, October 24, 2024.

It happened just after 2 p.m. near the intersection of US Highway 117 and North River Road/Tiger Butte Road, several miles south of the town of Nashua.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, a 60-year old man from Glasgow was driving a Ford F-350 pickup truck north on North River Road, pulling a flathead trailer with hay bales.

The truck went across the center line, hit a ditch, and ran into a barb-wire fence before coming to rest.



The MHP says that the man possibly suffered a medical emergency prior to the crash.

The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle.

Alcohol and speed were not factors in the crash; the man was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the MHP.

The name of the man has not been released.