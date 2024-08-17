Watch Now
Driver dies in rollover crash in Stillwater County

GREAT FALLS — A 75-year old man died in a one-vehicle rollover crash in Stillwater County on Thursday, Augusut 15, 2024.

The crash happened at about 6:35 p.m. along Secondary Highway 419, about three miles east of Nye.

The Montana Highway Patrol says the man was driving a Dodge pickup truck south on the highway at mile marker 17.4 when he failed to negotiate a curve.

The driver over-corrected, crossing the center line, and the vehicle went off the side of the road.

The driver then veered to the right and the vehicle began to rotate, tripping on a paved portion of the road, causing it to roll several times.

The man, reported to be from the community of Fishtail, died at the scene; his name has not been released at this point.

He was the only occupant of the vehicle.

The MHP says the man was wearing a seatbelt, and that alcohol, drugs, and/or speed were not factors in the crash.

