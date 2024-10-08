Emergency crews respond to crash in Chouteau County

Emergency crews are at the scene of a crash on US Highway 87 in Chouteau County between Fort Benton and Big Sandy.

The crash was reported to the Montana Highway Patrol at about 9 a.m. on Tuesday, October 8, 2024.

It happened near mile marker 58, just north of Loma.

According to the MHP, at least one person has been injured.

The Montana Department of Transportation says that all lanes are closed as crews work to clear the scene.

Traffic is being diverted along a dirt road at this point.

We will update you when we get more information.