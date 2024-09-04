GFPD releases details about crash on Central Avenue West

The Great Falls Police Department has released information about a two-vehicle crash on Monday, September 2, 2024.

The crash happened at about 7:15 p.m. near the intersection of Central Avenue West and 14th Street NW, near Ford's Drive-In, and involved a mini-van and motorcycle.

According to the GFPD on Wednesday, the motorcyclist sustained "life-threatening injuries" and was taken to Benefis Health System hospital.

The motorcyclist was then taken to a hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah, for more advanced care.

The GFPD said that at last report, the victim remains in serious condition.

Police are continuing to investigate the crash, noting that impaired (alcohol/drugs) driving is not believed to have been a factor.



Speed may have played a role, according to the GFPD, but the agency did not indicate which person may have been driving too fast.

At this point, no citations have been issued.

We will update you if we get more information.