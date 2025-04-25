Watch Now
Lake County man dies in two-vehicle crash

MTN News
GREAT FALLS — A man died in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 93 in Lake County on Friday, April 25, 2025.

The collision happened at about 1 a.m. several miles north of Ronan.

Lake County Sheriff Don Bell has identified the man as 34-year old Devin Fryslie of Ronan.

The Montana Highway Patrol says Fryslie was driving a Nissan Frontier south in the northbound lane near mile marker 50 .

The Nissan drifted and crashed into the front of a Volkswagen Jetta that was being driven by a 43-year-old woman from Missoula.

Fryslie died at the scene; the MHP says he was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Volkswagen, who was wearing a seatbelt, was taken to St. Luke Community Healthcare in Ronan; the nature and severity of her injuries has not been disclosed.

According to the MHP, alcohol and/or drugs are believed to have been a factor in the crash.

