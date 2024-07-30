Man dies in two-vehicle crash in Flathead County

GREAT FALLS — A man died in a two-vehicle crash in Flathead County on Monday, July 29, 2024.

It happened near mile marker 87 along US Highway 2, near the community of Marion.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, a 61-year old man from Idaho was driving a Yamaha ATV.

The MHP says he was leaving a boat launch and tried to cross the highway, and failed to yield to oncoming traffic.

A Hyundai Santa Fe with three occupants collided with the ATV, sending both vehicles into a ditch.

The ATV driver died at the scene. According to the MHP, he was not wearing a helmet. His name has not been released.

Alcohol and/or drugs were not factors in the crash.

The occupants of the Hyundai were not seriously injured.