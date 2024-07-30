Watch Now
NewsAccident/Crash

Actions

Man dies in two-vehicle crash in Flathead County

Man dies in two-vehicle crash in Flathead County
MTN News
Man dies in two-vehicle crash in Flathead County
Missing November 2023.png
Posted at
and last updated

GREAT FALLS — A man died in a two-vehicle crash in Flathead County on Monday, July 29, 2024.

It happened near mile marker 87 along US Highway 2, near the community of Marion.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, a 61-year old man from Idaho was driving a Yamaha ATV.

The MHP says he was leaving a boat launch and tried to cross the highway, and failed to yield to oncoming traffic.

A Hyundai Santa Fe with three occupants collided with the ATV, sending both vehicles into a ditch.

The ATV driver died at the scene. According to the MHP, he was not wearing a helmet. His name has not been released.

Alcohol and/or drugs were not factors in the crash.

The occupants of the Hyundai were not seriously injured.

Motorcyclist dies after crashing into boat trailer 1 person died in a crash in Musselshell County 1 person dead in Rosebud County crash 1 person dead, 7 injured in Big Horn County crash Motorcyclist dies following Glacier County crash

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

About Us

Get your FREE KRTV Streaming App