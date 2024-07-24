Motorcyclist dies after a crash in Silver Bow County

GREAT FALLS — A 66-year old man from Missoula died following a motorcycle crash in Silver Bow County.

The crash happened at about 2:40 p.m. along westbound I-90 at mile marker 228 on Saturday, July 20, 2024.

The Montana Highway Patrol says the man was riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle and merging on to westbound I-90 from the Continental on-ramp.

The MHP says he "failed to properly yield" when joining traffic by entering the left lane and ended up crossing the median and losing control.

The motorcycle came to rest in a ditch of the eastbound lanes.

The motorcyclist died due to his injuries on Monday, July 22nd.

Drugs and/or alcohol were not factors in the crash, according to the MHP, and the man was not wearing a helmet.

His name has yet not been released.

We will update you if we get more information.