Motorcyclist dies after crashing into a bus in Billings

BILLINGS — A motorcyclist died in a collision with a bus in Billings on Tuesday, July 16. 2024..

The crash happened at about 6:30 p.m. when a motorcycle heading east on Grand Avenue crashed into a city bus.

The bus was facing west turning left onto 15th Street West from Grand Avenue, according to the Billings Police Department.

The male driver of the motorcycle was thrown and died at the scene. His name has not yet been released.

A person at the scene posted on Facebook: "It is amazing to me the people that stopped to help! The ER nurse who stopped and was the main person doing CPR, was an amazing soul! She didn’t think about herself getting caught on fire , she took charge and did everything she could until paramedics got there. The other people that also helped with CPR should also deserve respect."

Another posted: "I did CPR on this young man with an RN from Billings Clinic! I’ll never forget this young boys beautiful brown eyes. RIP sweet boy!"

According to those two witnesses, the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet.

There were no injuries to anyone else.

The Billings Police Department crash team is continuing to investigate. We will update you if we get more information.