Motorcyclist dies in a crash in Park County

GREAT FALLS — A 73-year old man died in a motorcycle crash in Park County on Wednesday, July 31, 2024.

The crash happened at about 3:45 p.m. along Interstate 90 near mile marker 328, several miles west of Livingston.

The Montana Highway Patrol says the man was driving a Harley Davidson motorcycle in the eastbound (passing) lane when a gust of wind pushed the motorcycle off the north side of the road..

The driver lost control on the grassy median and he was thrown from the motorcycle, and died at the scene.

Drugs and/or alcohol were not factors in the crash, according to the MHP, and the man was wearing a helmet at the time.

The MHP says the man was from Astoria, Oregon; his name has not yet been released by the county coroner.

We will update you if we get more information.

