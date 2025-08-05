Multi-vehicle collision is slowing traffic in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — A collision involving several vehicles is affecting traffic along the Warden Bridge (10th Avenue South/Country Club Boulevard.

The Great Falls Police Department said at about 4:38 p.m. on Tuesday that officers are at the scene of "an injury crash in the westbound lanes," reportedly involving as many as five vehicles.

The agency said that the collision and response will likely "shut traffic down completely."

Drivers are advised to use an alternate route if possible, or be prepared for significant delays.

There is no word at this point on whether anyone has been seriously injured, nor the suspected cause of the collision.

We will update you if we get more information.