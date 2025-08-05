Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsAccident/Crash

Actions

Multi-vehicle collision is slowing traffic in Great Falls

Warden Bridge (10th Avenue South)
MTN
Warden Bridge (10th Avenue South)
Warden Bridge (10th Avenue South)
Posted
and last updated

GREAT FALLS — A collision involving several vehicles is affecting traffic along the Warden Bridge (10th Avenue South/Country Club Boulevard.

The Great Falls Police Department said at about 4:38 p.m. on Tuesday that officers are at the scene of "an injury crash in the westbound lanes," reportedly involving as many as five vehicles.

The agency said that the collision and response will likely "shut traffic down completely."

Drivers are advised to use an alternate route if possible, or be prepared for significant delays.

There is no word at this point on whether anyone has been seriously injured, nor the suspected cause of the collision.

We will update you if we get more information.

TRENDING
News Bits: pizza delivery; mountain lion; brewery closing Community mourns the passing of Pam Hansen-Alfred Car crashes into Ulta Beauty in Great Falls Victims of Anaconda bar shooting identified

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

About Us

Get your FREE KRTV Streaming App