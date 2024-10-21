One person dead, one injured in Gallatin County crash

GREAT FALLS — One person died and another was injured in a two-vehicle crash in Gallatin County on Sunday, October 20, 2024.

The Montana Highway Patrol says it happened at about 7:50 p.m. near mile marker 52 of US Highway 191, several miles northest of of Big Sky.

The crash involved a Nissan Titan pickup truck driven by a 31-year old man from Big Sky; and a Peterbilt semi truck driven by a 28-year old man from Utah.

The MHP report states that the Nissan was northbound, and the driver lost control and crossed the center-line, entering the southbound lane. The Nissan hit a guardrail and came to rest.

The semi truck was southbound and hit the Nissan.

The driver of the Nissan died at the scene; his name has not yet been released. The MHP has not determined whether he was wearing a seatbelt.



The driver of the semi was taken to Big Sky Medical Center; the nature and extent of his injuries has not been disclosed. He was wearing a seatbelt.

According to the MHP, alcohol and speed are believed to have been factors in the collision.

We will update you if we get more information.