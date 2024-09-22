Watch Now
Two people dead, one injured in a crash in Gallatin County

GREAT FALLS — Two people died in a collision involving two motorcycles in Gallatin County on Friday, September 20, 2024.

Sheriff/Coroner Dan Springer said that emergency crews responded at about 8:43 p.m. to the crash at the intersection of US Highway 191 and Gooch Hill Road.

Medical aid was rendered to the three people involved - two men and one woman.

The two men died at the scene - one from each motorcycle. Their names have not yet been released.

According to Sheriff Springer, the woman was taken to Bozeman Health Deaconess Regional Medical Center for additional care and is expected to survive.
Responding agencies included the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office, the Montana Highway Patrol, Gallatin Gateway Fire, and American Medical Response.

No other details have been released at this point. We will update you if we get more information.

