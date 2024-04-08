Watch Now
Woman dies after being hit by a vehicle in Flathead County

MTN News
Posted at 10:53 AM, Apr 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-08 14:13:32-04

GREAT FALLS — The Montana Highway Patrol reports that a pedestrian died after being hit by a vehicle in Flathead County last week.

According to the MHP, the 45-year old woman from Kalispell was walking across US Highway 2 near Glacier Park International Airport at about 4:30 a.m. on Monday, April 1, 2024.

A 34-year old man driving a Toyota sedan struck the woman, who was walking in the dark where there are no street lights, and not in a designated crosswalk.

The woman was taken to Logan Health in Kalispell where she later died.

The name of the woman has not been released.

There is no word at this point on whether the driver has been cited or charged.

