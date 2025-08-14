Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Darby man facing negligent homicide after baby's death

MISSOULA — Colton Jesse Nielson of Darby was arrested this week for the death of his 8-month-old baby, which happened in March of 2025.

Nielson, 27 years old, is facing a charge of negligent homicide, as well as several drug charges.

Court documents allege that Nielson's baby died after falling between a couch and an air mattress while Nielson was asleep.

Officers also found drugs and paraphernalia in the "unclean and disorganized" home.

Toxicology results showed that there was methamphetamine in Nielson's system.

Nielson's next court date is scheduled for September.

