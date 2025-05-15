Watch Now
Police officer injured in knife attack in Billings

Billings Police Department vehicle (July 2020)
BILLINGS — A police officer was seriously injured by a man who attacked her with a knife on Wednesday, May 14, 2025.

The Billings Police Department said in a news release Thursday morning that the attack happened at a downtown parking garage on North Broadway.

Officer Hope Reid was sent to the parking garage after police received a report of a man armed with a knife who was trespassing at that location.

The agency said that Officer Reid contacted the suspect to get him to leave, and "the suspect then violently attacked the officer causing serious injuries."

Reid, who has been with the department for four years, was taken to a Billings hospital where she was treated for her injuries and later released.

Police identified the suspect as 28-year-old John Smells of Crow Agency.

He was arrested and is facing two charges of felony assault on a peace officer.

