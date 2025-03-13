Shaun Deberry, one of the three teens charged in connection with the brutal assault on Jake Kraus in downtown Great Falls last September, appeared in Cascade County District Court on Thursday, March 13, 2025, for a criminal status hearing to discuss next steps in the case.

WATCH:

Status hearing for teen charged in Great Falls assault

Deberry, 19 years old, is charged with aggravated assault for his alleged role in the attack. He originally had a trial date set for later this month, but that was continued during the hearing for another 60 days.

Deputy County Attorney Ryan Ball said during the hearing that they are still working on gathering case evidence, but Ball did say they are “pretty confident they will get a resolution in this case”, and will continue negotiations with the defense.

Another charged in connection with the assault has already seen a resolution to their case, with 19-year-old Ethanel Pherigo pleading guilty to robbery, and is facing up to 40 years in the Montana State Prison. He is currently awaiting sentencing.

The third suspect, a 14-year-old juvenile charged with aggravated assault and attempted deliberate homicide, is currently awaiting a hearing in which the court will ultimately decide if the case will proceed to trial in district court or if the suspect will be tried in youth court.

After sustaining life-altering injuries from the attack, Jake Kraus is continuing rehabilitation for traumatic brain injury. Jake’s frontal lobe was damaged in the attack, which has led to struggles with behavior, emotions, and executive functions.