Suspect charged after standoff with police in Bozeman

BOZEMAN — Christopher Veltkamp is facing several charges after he reportedly engaged in a standoff with police on Saturday, August 9, 2025.

According to court documents, several people saw a blue Ford Escort recklessly driving around town. The driver was later identified as 29-year-old Veltkamp; at the time of his arrest, there were two active warrants for his arrest.

Police tracked Veltkamp back to his apartment in the Larkspur Commons area, where witnesses say they saw him screaming at a child who was in the vehicle, punching and breaking the car window, then threatening to shoot the witnesses.

Veltkamp then reportedly dragged the child into the apartment complex.

When police arrived, a brief standoff situation took place, but they were able to detain Veltkamp.

The child was not harmed.

Veltkamp has been charged with assault with a weapon, negligent endangerment, and disorderly conduct.

“Anytime there’s a threat of a weapon, we like to err on the side of caution and just get people, potential victims, or people who might get hurt if there is a weapon - we want to get them out,” says Bozeman Police Patrol Captain Hal Richardson about the situation.

