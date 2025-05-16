BUTTE — Andrew James Davis, accused of robbing a credit union in Butte, appeared eager to plead guilty during his arraignment on Thursday, May 15, 2025.

Davis faces a felony count of robbery in connection with the March 24th robbery at the Southwest Montana Community Federal Credit Union in Butte. Davis was arrested about two hours after the robbery on Interstate 15.

During the hearing, Davis objected when his attorney entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.

Suspect in Butte robbery tries to plead guilty

“I object, your honor, I admit to this crime, I’m looking to plead guilty today. I have the right to plead my own case, so that is where I stand on this. I’m looking for a five-year sentence."

The judge ordered him to stop talking, and Davis replied, "Okay, sounds good, take control, your honor.”

District Judge Frank Joseph refused to allow Davis to enter a guilty plea and entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.

Davis remains jailed on $50,000 bail.

(MARCH 25, 2025) Andrew James Davis, who was arrested on March 24 just hours after a credit union robbery in Butte, made his initial appearance today in Butte-Silver Bow Justice Court.

Davis, 31 years old, appeared via Zoom from the Butte Detention Center where he is being held in connection to a robbery that occurred at Southwest Montana Federal Credit Union on Elizabeth Warren Avenue.

Suspect in Butte robbery makes first court appearance

Davis requested counsel and did not answer questions during the proceeding.

He is charged with felony robbery and faces up to 40 years in the Montana State Prison and may be fined up to $50,000 for the offense. Charging documents state he entered the credit union and provided a note demanding money.

In a news release, Butte Sheriff Ed Lester said the suspect entered the credit union at 12:20 p.m. and left with an undisclosed amount of money. Sheriff Lester said the suspect did not use a weapon and no one was injured during the robbery.

A Montana Highway Patrol trooper stopped Andrew Davis on I-15 west of Rocker just two hours after the robbery.

Davis remains jailed on $50,000 bail and is required to pay for GPS monitoring if he posts bond.

His next hearing is scheduled for April 24 in Butte-Silver Bow County District Court.

